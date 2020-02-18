Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Energizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

