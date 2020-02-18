Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

RFI stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.