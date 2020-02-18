Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

