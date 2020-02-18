Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

ARE stock opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $175.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $4,417,121. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

