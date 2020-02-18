Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. NetApp’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

