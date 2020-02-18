Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

