Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 11,092 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.87%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

