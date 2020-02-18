Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 286 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $731.37 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.33.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.