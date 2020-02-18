Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 3,776 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.