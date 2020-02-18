Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 41,136 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.