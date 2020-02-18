Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

