Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,890,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

