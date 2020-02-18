Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Codexis worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Codexis by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

