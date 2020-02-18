Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 52,245.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

