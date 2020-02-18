Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.12 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,475,000 after buying an additional 1,473,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 978,408 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,880,000 after buying an additional 809,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.