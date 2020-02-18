Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.14 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $345.69 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.31 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.35. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

