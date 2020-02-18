Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.20 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

