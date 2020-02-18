Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

