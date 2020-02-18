Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.38 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $105.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

