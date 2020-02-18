Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

