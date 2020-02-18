Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.67 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $322.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

