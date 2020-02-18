Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.84.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.