Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.