Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $1.55 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

