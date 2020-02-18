Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,190,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Align Technology by 186.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,941 shares of company stock worth $1,353,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

