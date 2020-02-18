Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

ERIC stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

