Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in argenx by 44.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in argenx by 7.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

