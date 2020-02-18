Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 388 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 173,711 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,717,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $386.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $390.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

