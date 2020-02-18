Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 33.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Prudential Public in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Prudential Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

