Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 50,424 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.