Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

