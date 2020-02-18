Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 685.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Verisign by 172.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.84 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

