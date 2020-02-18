Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $5,582,346 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $176.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

