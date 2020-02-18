Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 13,709 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,739,000. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

