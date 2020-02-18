Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 145,147 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,147 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 714,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 158,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.