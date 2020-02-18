Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,737 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

