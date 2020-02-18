Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 48,248 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

