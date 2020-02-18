Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 53,698 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,752 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

