Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 7,539 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $237.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.72.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

