Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 9,087 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $412,081. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

