Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.97 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.