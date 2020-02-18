Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $1.14 Million Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,175,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

