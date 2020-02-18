Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

IAC stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

