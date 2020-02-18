Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,903 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

