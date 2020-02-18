Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

