Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Jernigan Capital makes up about 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.32% of Jernigan Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

NYSE JCAP opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.