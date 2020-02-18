Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 16,804 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Southern comprises 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

