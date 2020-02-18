Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 10,059 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 426,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $339.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

