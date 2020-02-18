Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 136,366 New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. New Senior Investment Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.16% of New Senior Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $682.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.83. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

