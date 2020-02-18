Capital Square LLC Buys Shares of 166,033 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH comprises 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NYSE:NLY opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.